Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Hitch Packageyes
SLE Preferred Packageyes
Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Packageyes
GMC Interior Protection Packageyes
Driver Alert Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Graphite-Colored Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
IntelliLink Audio System w/8" Diagonal Color Touch Navigationyes
Front All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
17" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Roof-Mounted Lamp Provisionyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
6" Black Rectangular Tubular Assist Stepsyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Cargo Box Retractable Side Assist Stepyes
Body-Colored Accented Grilleyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
Pickup Bed Deleteyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Spare Tires w/Non-Matching Steel Spare Wheelyes
Underbody Shieldsyes
Chrome Grille Surround w/Body-Color Insertsyes
Skid Resistant Bed Lineryes
LT235/80R17E Highway Spare Tireyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
6" Rectangular Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyes
Measurements
Length224.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity14300 lbs.
Curb weight6322 lbs.
Gross weight13500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height76.8 in.
Maximum payload7153 lbs.
Wheel base133.6 in.
Width96.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stone Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Pepperdust Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Dune, cloth
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, cloth
  • Jet Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
painted steel wheelsyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles