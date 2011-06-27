Used 2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,605
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle51.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Hitch Packageyes
Sierra Convenience Plus Packageyes
Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Packageyes
GMC Interior Protection Packageyes
Sierra Convenience Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep. Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
IntelliLink Audio System w/7" Diagonal Color Touch Screenyes
Front and Rear All-Weather Floor Matsyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Rear Under Seat Storageyes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Color-Keyed Carpet w/Rubberized Vinyl Floormatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Body-Colored Accented Grilleyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
Underbody Shieldsyes
Chrome Grille Surround w/Body-Color Insertsyes
Skid Resistant Bed Lineryes
6" Rectangular Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyes
Roof-Mounted Lamp Provisionyes
6" Black Rectangular Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Cargo Box Retractable Side Assist Stepyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Body-Colored Bodyside Moldingsyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Electric Rear-Window Defoggeryes
Body Color Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
Hard Tri-Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Coveryes
Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lampsyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Length239.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight6717 lbs.
Gross weight10800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height78.2 in.
Maximum payload4058 lbs.
Wheel base153.7 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Garnet Metalllic
  • Stone Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Pepperdust Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, cloth
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
LT265/70R E tiresyes
painted steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
