Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Base Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Sierra 3500HD
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle52.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Skid Plate Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep. Packageyes
GMC Interior Protection Packageyes
Sierra Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
IntelliLink Audio System w/7" Diagonal Color Touch Screenyes
OnStaryes
Front and Rear All-Weather Floor Matsyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Color-Keyed Carpet Floor Covering and Rubberized Vinyl Floormatsyes
Rear Under Seat Storageyes
GMC WiFiyes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Body-Colored Accented Grilleyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
Skid Resistant Bed Lineryes
6" Rectangular Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyes
Bed Rugyes
Roof-Mounted Lamp Provisionyes
6" Black Rectangular Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Cargo Box Retractable Side Assist Stepyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Body-Colored Bodyside Moldingsyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
Pickup Bed Deleteyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Spare Tires w/Non-Matching Steel Spare Wheelyes
Electric Rear-Window Defoggeryes
Body Color Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
Bed Netyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Length248.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity20000 lbs.
Curb weight7045 lbs.
Gross weight13025 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height77.6 in.
Maximum payload6142 lbs.
Wheel base158.1 in.
Width96.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iridium Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Crimson Red Tintcoat
  • Light Steel Gray Metallic
  • Stone Blue Metallic
  • Deep Garnet Metalllic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Mahogany Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, cloth
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
painted steel wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
