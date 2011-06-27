Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE Features & Specs
|Overview
See Sierra 3500HD Inventory
Starting MSRP
$42,765
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|3
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,765
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,765
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|36.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,765
|Torque
|380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.0 l
|Horsepower
|360 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turning circle
|45.9 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,765
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,765
|SLE Preferred Package
|yes
|Off-Road Suspension Package
|yes
|Bed Protection Package
|yes
|Skid Plate Package
|yes
|Snow Plow Prep. Package
|yes
|Chrome Appearance Package
|yes
|Driver Alert Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,765
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,765
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,765
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,765
|Premium Sill Plates
|yes
|Carpeted Front Floor Mats
|yes
|Console Insert
|yes
|Manual Tilt Wheel and Telescoping Steering Column
|yes
|Black Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering
|yes
|GMC WiFi
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,765
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,765
|Front head room
|42.8 in.
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|Front leg room
|45.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|60.7 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,765
|Metal Bed Storage Box
|yes
|Spray-On Bed Liner
|yes
|Rear Wheel House Liners
|yes
|Polished Exhaust Tip
|yes
|Chrome Fuel Door
|yes
|Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tire
|yes
|Bedside 4x4 Decal
|yes
|Soft Folding Tonneau Cover
|yes
|6" Rectangular Tubular Chromed Assist Steps
|yes
|Bed Rug
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Roof-Mounted Lamp Provision
|yes
|6" Black Rectangular Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|yes
|Cargo Box Retractable Side Assist Step
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Rubber Bed Mat
|yes
|4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|Chrome Recovery Hooks
|yes
|Tailgate Liner
|yes
|Pickup Bed Delete
|yes
|LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Spare Tires w/Non-Matching Steel Spare Wheel
|yes
|Black Flat Splash Guards
|yes
|Z71/4WD Bedside Decal
|yes
|Bed Liner
|yes
|Bedside Z71 Decal
|yes
|Bed Net
|yes
|4" Round Black Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|Body Color Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,765
|Length
|224.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|16000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|6617 lbs.
|Gross weight
|13400 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|Height
|77.2 in.
|Maximum payload
|6952 lbs.
|Wheel base
|133.6 in.
|Width
|96.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,765
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,765
|chrome-clad wheel covers
|yes
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|17 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|LT235/80R E tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 3500HD
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,765
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,765
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 24000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Related Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic