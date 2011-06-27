Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
SLE Preferred Packageyes
Off-Road Suspension Packageyes
Bed Protection Packageyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep. Packageyes
Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Driver Alert Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Sill Platesyes
Carpeted Front Floor Matsyes
Console Insertyes
Manual Tilt Wheel and Telescoping Steering Columnyes
Black Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
GMC WiFiyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room42.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Metal Bed Storage Boxyes
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Rear Wheel House Linersyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Chrome Fuel Dooryes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Bedside 4x4 Decalyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
6" Rectangular Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyes
Bed Rugyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Roof-Mounted Lamp Provisionyes
6" Black Rectangular Tubular Assist Stepsyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Cargo Box Retractable Side Assist Stepyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
Tailgate Lineryes
Pickup Bed Deleteyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Spare Tires w/Non-Matching Steel Spare Wheelyes
Black Flat Splash Guardsyes
Z71/4WD Bedside Decalyes
Bed Lineryes
Bedside Z71 Decalyes
Bed Netyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Length224.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity16000 lbs.
Curb weight6617 lbs.
Gross weight13400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height77.2 in.
Maximum payload6952 lbs.
Wheel base133.6 in.
Width96.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Iridium Metallic
  • Bronze Alloy Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, cloth
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Cocoa/Dune, cloth
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
painted steel wheelsyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
