Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Sierra 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,015
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle51.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
SLE Preferred Packageyes
Off-Road Suspension Packageyes
SLE Convenience Packageyes
Bed Protection Packageyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
Chrome Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
IntelliLink Audio System w/8" Diagonal Color Touch Navigationyes
Premium Sill Platesyes
Front Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Leather Split Bench Seatyes
Manual Tilt Wheel and Telescoping Steering Columnyes
Black Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Rear Under Seat Storageyes
GMC WiFiyes
Front Console Organizeryes
Carpeted Front and Rear Floor Matsyes
Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seatingyes
Console Insertyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room42.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Metal Bed Storage Boxyes
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Chrome Fuel Dooryes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
6" Rectangular Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyes
Bed Rugyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Roof-Mounted Lamp Provisionyes
6" Black Rectangular Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Cargo Box Retractable Side Assist Stepyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
Tailgate Lineryes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Black Flat Splash Guardsyes
Hard Tri-Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Coveryes
Bed Lineryes
Bedside Z71 Decalyes
Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lampsyes
Bed Netyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Length239.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight6427 lbs.
Gross weight10500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height78.4 in.
Maximum payload4319 lbs.
Wheel base153.7 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Iridium Metallic
  • Bronze Alloy Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, cloth
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Cocoa/Dune, cloth
Tires & Wheels
LT265/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles