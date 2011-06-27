  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500HD
  4. Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD
  5. Appraisal value

2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,554$28,898$32,561
Clean$23,441$27,575$31,031
Average$21,214$24,931$27,972
Rough$18,987$22,286$24,913
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,868$20,619$23,770
Clean$16,103$19,676$22,653
Average$14,573$17,789$20,420
Rough$13,044$15,902$18,187
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,188$22,887$26,003
Clean$18,318$21,840$24,781
Average$16,578$19,745$22,338
Rough$14,838$17,651$19,895
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,715$24,580$27,837
Clean$19,776$23,455$26,529
Average$17,897$21,206$23,914
Rough$16,019$18,956$21,298
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,404$29,831$34,389
Clean$23,298$28,466$32,774
Average$21,084$25,736$29,542
Rough$18,871$23,006$26,311
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,413$20,064$23,130
Clean$15,669$19,146$22,043
Average$14,180$17,310$19,870
Rough$12,692$15,474$17,697
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,219$25,389$28,901
Clean$20,257$24,227$27,543
Average$18,332$21,904$24,828
Rough$16,408$19,581$22,112
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,110$20,915$24,111
Clean$16,335$19,958$22,978
Average$14,783$18,044$20,713
Rough$13,231$16,130$18,447
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,512$22,154$25,221
Clean$17,672$21,141$24,036
Average$15,994$19,113$21,666
Rough$14,315$17,086$19,296
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,432$18,863$21,746
Clean$14,732$18,000$20,724
Average$13,332$16,274$18,681
Rough$11,933$14,548$16,638
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,266$24,530$26,469
Clean$21,257$23,407$25,225
Average$19,237$21,163$22,738
Rough$17,218$18,918$20,251
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,396$23,118$26,254
Clean$18,517$22,060$25,021
Average$16,758$19,945$22,554
Rough$14,999$17,829$20,087
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,700$32,020$35,674
Clean$26,444$30,555$33,998
Average$23,932$27,624$30,646
Rough$21,420$24,694$27,294
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,154$18,152$20,675
Clean$14,467$17,321$19,703
Average$13,093$15,660$17,761
Rough$11,718$13,999$15,818
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,177$23,999$27,219
Clean$19,262$22,901$25,940
Average$17,432$20,705$23,383
Rough$15,602$18,509$20,826
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,643$21,566$24,862
Clean$16,843$20,579$23,694
Average$15,243$18,606$21,358
Rough$13,643$16,632$19,022
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,843$24,720$27,989
Clean$19,897$23,589$26,674
Average$18,007$21,327$24,044
Rough$16,117$19,065$21,414
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,443$22,545$25,990
Clean$17,607$21,513$24,769
Average$15,934$19,450$22,327
Rough$14,262$17,387$19,885
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,180$21,001$24,210
Clean$16,401$20,040$23,073
Average$14,843$18,118$20,798
Rough$13,285$16,196$18,523
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,921$24,351$28,073
Clean$19,018$23,237$26,754
Average$17,211$21,008$24,116
Rough$15,405$18,780$21,479
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,548$21,450$24,728
Clean$16,752$20,469$23,567
Average$15,161$18,506$21,243
Rough$13,570$16,543$18,920
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,864$24,280$27,991
Clean$18,963$23,169$26,676
Average$17,162$20,947$24,046
Rough$15,360$18,726$21,416
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,113$27,221$30,687
Clean$22,065$25,976$29,246
Average$19,968$23,485$26,362
Rough$17,872$20,994$23,479
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,850$32,821$37,837
Clean$25,633$31,319$36,059
Average$23,198$28,315$32,504
Rough$20,763$25,312$28,949
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,812$22,995$26,510
Clean$17,959$21,943$25,265
Average$16,253$19,839$22,774
Rough$14,547$17,734$20,283
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,284$29,684$34,220
Clean$23,183$28,326$32,613
Average$20,980$25,610$29,397
Rough$18,778$22,893$26,182
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,712$22,157$25,061
Clean$17,864$21,143$23,883
Average$16,167$19,115$21,529
Rough$14,470$17,088$19,174
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,518$20,192$23,278
Clean$15,769$19,268$22,184
Average$14,271$17,420$19,997
Rough$12,773$15,572$17,810
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,480$22,589$26,041
Clean$17,642$21,555$24,818
Average$15,966$19,488$22,371
Rough$14,290$17,421$19,924
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,957$20,728$23,896
Clean$16,188$19,779$22,774
Average$14,650$17,883$20,528
Rough$13,113$15,986$18,283
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,390$31,966$35,832
Clean$26,148$30,503$34,148
Average$23,664$27,578$30,782
Rough$21,180$24,653$27,415
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,019$27,118$30,576
Clean$21,975$25,877$29,140
Average$19,887$23,395$26,267
Rough$17,800$20,914$23,394
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,550$22,675$26,139
Clean$17,709$21,637$24,911
Average$16,026$19,562$22,455
Rough$14,344$17,487$19,999
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,509$20,180$23,263
Clean$15,760$19,256$22,170
Average$14,263$17,410$19,984
Rough$12,766$15,563$17,799
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,547$19,004$21,908
Clean$14,842$18,135$20,879
Average$13,432$16,396$18,820
Rough$12,022$14,657$16,762
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,143$22,177$25,566
Clean$17,320$21,163$24,365
Average$15,675$19,133$21,963
Rough$14,029$17,104$19,561
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,757$20,845$23,450
Clean$16,952$19,891$22,349
Average$15,341$17,984$20,145
Rough$13,731$16,076$17,942
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,752$25,724$29,074
Clean$20,766$24,547$27,708
Average$18,793$22,193$24,976
Rough$16,820$19,839$22,244
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,879$21,693$24,900
Clean$17,068$20,700$23,731
Average$15,447$18,715$21,391
Rough$13,825$16,730$19,051
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,757$25,730$29,080
Clean$20,770$24,553$27,713
Average$18,797$22,198$24,981
Rough$16,824$19,844$22,249
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,052$27,587$31,406
Clean$22,007$26,325$29,930
Average$19,916$23,801$26,979
Rough$17,825$21,276$24,029
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,662$25,624$28,966
Clean$20,679$24,452$27,605
Average$18,715$22,107$24,883
Rough$16,750$19,762$22,162
Sell my 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500HD near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,842 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,135 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 3500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,842 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,135 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,842 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,135 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD ranges from $12,022 to $21,908, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.