Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,554
|$28,898
|$32,561
|Clean
|$23,441
|$27,575
|$31,031
|Average
|$21,214
|$24,931
|$27,972
|Rough
|$18,987
|$22,286
|$24,913
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,868
|$20,619
|$23,770
|Clean
|$16,103
|$19,676
|$22,653
|Average
|$14,573
|$17,789
|$20,420
|Rough
|$13,044
|$15,902
|$18,187
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,188
|$22,887
|$26,003
|Clean
|$18,318
|$21,840
|$24,781
|Average
|$16,578
|$19,745
|$22,338
|Rough
|$14,838
|$17,651
|$19,895
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,715
|$24,580
|$27,837
|Clean
|$19,776
|$23,455
|$26,529
|Average
|$17,897
|$21,206
|$23,914
|Rough
|$16,019
|$18,956
|$21,298
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,404
|$29,831
|$34,389
|Clean
|$23,298
|$28,466
|$32,774
|Average
|$21,084
|$25,736
|$29,542
|Rough
|$18,871
|$23,006
|$26,311
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,413
|$20,064
|$23,130
|Clean
|$15,669
|$19,146
|$22,043
|Average
|$14,180
|$17,310
|$19,870
|Rough
|$12,692
|$15,474
|$17,697
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,219
|$25,389
|$28,901
|Clean
|$20,257
|$24,227
|$27,543
|Average
|$18,332
|$21,904
|$24,828
|Rough
|$16,408
|$19,581
|$22,112
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,110
|$20,915
|$24,111
|Clean
|$16,335
|$19,958
|$22,978
|Average
|$14,783
|$18,044
|$20,713
|Rough
|$13,231
|$16,130
|$18,447
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,512
|$22,154
|$25,221
|Clean
|$17,672
|$21,141
|$24,036
|Average
|$15,994
|$19,113
|$21,666
|Rough
|$14,315
|$17,086
|$19,296
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,432
|$18,863
|$21,746
|Clean
|$14,732
|$18,000
|$20,724
|Average
|$13,332
|$16,274
|$18,681
|Rough
|$11,933
|$14,548
|$16,638
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,266
|$24,530
|$26,469
|Clean
|$21,257
|$23,407
|$25,225
|Average
|$19,237
|$21,163
|$22,738
|Rough
|$17,218
|$18,918
|$20,251
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,396
|$23,118
|$26,254
|Clean
|$18,517
|$22,060
|$25,021
|Average
|$16,758
|$19,945
|$22,554
|Rough
|$14,999
|$17,829
|$20,087
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,700
|$32,020
|$35,674
|Clean
|$26,444
|$30,555
|$33,998
|Average
|$23,932
|$27,624
|$30,646
|Rough
|$21,420
|$24,694
|$27,294
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,154
|$18,152
|$20,675
|Clean
|$14,467
|$17,321
|$19,703
|Average
|$13,093
|$15,660
|$17,761
|Rough
|$11,718
|$13,999
|$15,818
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,177
|$23,999
|$27,219
|Clean
|$19,262
|$22,901
|$25,940
|Average
|$17,432
|$20,705
|$23,383
|Rough
|$15,602
|$18,509
|$20,826
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,643
|$21,566
|$24,862
|Clean
|$16,843
|$20,579
|$23,694
|Average
|$15,243
|$18,606
|$21,358
|Rough
|$13,643
|$16,632
|$19,022
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,843
|$24,720
|$27,989
|Clean
|$19,897
|$23,589
|$26,674
|Average
|$18,007
|$21,327
|$24,044
|Rough
|$16,117
|$19,065
|$21,414
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,443
|$22,545
|$25,990
|Clean
|$17,607
|$21,513
|$24,769
|Average
|$15,934
|$19,450
|$22,327
|Rough
|$14,262
|$17,387
|$19,885
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,180
|$21,001
|$24,210
|Clean
|$16,401
|$20,040
|$23,073
|Average
|$14,843
|$18,118
|$20,798
|Rough
|$13,285
|$16,196
|$18,523
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,921
|$24,351
|$28,073
|Clean
|$19,018
|$23,237
|$26,754
|Average
|$17,211
|$21,008
|$24,116
|Rough
|$15,405
|$18,780
|$21,479
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,548
|$21,450
|$24,728
|Clean
|$16,752
|$20,469
|$23,567
|Average
|$15,161
|$18,506
|$21,243
|Rough
|$13,570
|$16,543
|$18,920
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,864
|$24,280
|$27,991
|Clean
|$18,963
|$23,169
|$26,676
|Average
|$17,162
|$20,947
|$24,046
|Rough
|$15,360
|$18,726
|$21,416
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,113
|$27,221
|$30,687
|Clean
|$22,065
|$25,976
|$29,246
|Average
|$19,968
|$23,485
|$26,362
|Rough
|$17,872
|$20,994
|$23,479
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,850
|$32,821
|$37,837
|Clean
|$25,633
|$31,319
|$36,059
|Average
|$23,198
|$28,315
|$32,504
|Rough
|$20,763
|$25,312
|$28,949
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,812
|$22,995
|$26,510
|Clean
|$17,959
|$21,943
|$25,265
|Average
|$16,253
|$19,839
|$22,774
|Rough
|$14,547
|$17,734
|$20,283
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,284
|$29,684
|$34,220
|Clean
|$23,183
|$28,326
|$32,613
|Average
|$20,980
|$25,610
|$29,397
|Rough
|$18,778
|$22,893
|$26,182
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,712
|$22,157
|$25,061
|Clean
|$17,864
|$21,143
|$23,883
|Average
|$16,167
|$19,115
|$21,529
|Rough
|$14,470
|$17,088
|$19,174
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,518
|$20,192
|$23,278
|Clean
|$15,769
|$19,268
|$22,184
|Average
|$14,271
|$17,420
|$19,997
|Rough
|$12,773
|$15,572
|$17,810
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,480
|$22,589
|$26,041
|Clean
|$17,642
|$21,555
|$24,818
|Average
|$15,966
|$19,488
|$22,371
|Rough
|$14,290
|$17,421
|$19,924
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,957
|$20,728
|$23,896
|Clean
|$16,188
|$19,779
|$22,774
|Average
|$14,650
|$17,883
|$20,528
|Rough
|$13,113
|$15,986
|$18,283
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,390
|$31,966
|$35,832
|Clean
|$26,148
|$30,503
|$34,148
|Average
|$23,664
|$27,578
|$30,782
|Rough
|$21,180
|$24,653
|$27,415
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,019
|$27,118
|$30,576
|Clean
|$21,975
|$25,877
|$29,140
|Average
|$19,887
|$23,395
|$26,267
|Rough
|$17,800
|$20,914
|$23,394
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,550
|$22,675
|$26,139
|Clean
|$17,709
|$21,637
|$24,911
|Average
|$16,026
|$19,562
|$22,455
|Rough
|$14,344
|$17,487
|$19,999
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,509
|$20,180
|$23,263
|Clean
|$15,760
|$19,256
|$22,170
|Average
|$14,263
|$17,410
|$19,984
|Rough
|$12,766
|$15,563
|$17,799
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,547
|$19,004
|$21,908
|Clean
|$14,842
|$18,135
|$20,879
|Average
|$13,432
|$16,396
|$18,820
|Rough
|$12,022
|$14,657
|$16,762
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,143
|$22,177
|$25,566
|Clean
|$17,320
|$21,163
|$24,365
|Average
|$15,675
|$19,133
|$21,963
|Rough
|$14,029
|$17,104
|$19,561
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,757
|$20,845
|$23,450
|Clean
|$16,952
|$19,891
|$22,349
|Average
|$15,341
|$17,984
|$20,145
|Rough
|$13,731
|$16,076
|$17,942
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,752
|$25,724
|$29,074
|Clean
|$20,766
|$24,547
|$27,708
|Average
|$18,793
|$22,193
|$24,976
|Rough
|$16,820
|$19,839
|$22,244
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,879
|$21,693
|$24,900
|Clean
|$17,068
|$20,700
|$23,731
|Average
|$15,447
|$18,715
|$21,391
|Rough
|$13,825
|$16,730
|$19,051
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,757
|$25,730
|$29,080
|Clean
|$20,770
|$24,553
|$27,713
|Average
|$18,797
|$22,198
|$24,981
|Rough
|$16,824
|$19,844
|$22,249
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,052
|$27,587
|$31,406
|Clean
|$22,007
|$26,325
|$29,930
|Average
|$19,916
|$23,801
|$26,979
|Rough
|$17,825
|$21,276
|$24,029
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,662
|$25,624
|$28,966
|Clean
|$20,679
|$24,452
|$27,605
|Average
|$18,715
|$22,107
|$24,883
|Rough
|$16,750
|$19,762
|$22,162