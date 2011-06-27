Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,375
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle45.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Packages
Bluetooth for Phone Packageyes
Work Truck Preferred Packageyes
Work Truck Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Floor Covering w/Vinyl Front Floormatsyes
AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Changeryes
Power Door Locks w/Remote Keyless Entryyes
OnStaryes
High Idle Switchyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.3 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Pickup Bed Deleteyes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Deep Tinted Glassyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Spare Tireyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
5th-Wheel Trailer Wiring Equipmentyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyes
Measurements
Front track68.8 in.
Length225.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity14100 lbs.
Curb weight6185 lbs.
Gross weight13400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height77.4 in.
Maximum payload7215 lbs.
Wheel base133.7 in.
Width95.9 in.
Rear track75.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
Interior Colors
  • Dark Titanium, cloth
  • Dark Titanium, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
painted steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
