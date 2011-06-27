Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,709
|$18,435
|$21,332
|Clean
|$13,949
|$17,474
|$20,192
|Average
|$12,431
|$15,554
|$17,910
|Rough
|$10,913
|$13,634
|$15,629
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,515
|$26,172
|$29,806
|Clean
|$20,404
|$24,809
|$28,212
|Average
|$18,183
|$22,082
|$25,025
|Rough
|$15,962
|$19,356
|$21,837
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,193
|$23,973
|$27,693
|Clean
|$18,202
|$22,724
|$26,213
|Average
|$16,221
|$20,227
|$23,251
|Rough
|$14,239
|$17,730
|$20,289
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,703
|$22,187
|$25,676
|Clean
|$16,789
|$21,032
|$24,303
|Average
|$14,962
|$18,720
|$21,557
|Rough
|$13,134
|$16,409
|$18,811
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,540
|$19,487
|$21,796
|Clean
|$15,687
|$18,472
|$20,631
|Average
|$13,979
|$16,442
|$18,300
|Rough
|$12,272
|$14,412
|$15,969
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,415
|$31,374
|$35,256
|Clean
|$25,051
|$29,740
|$33,371
|Average
|$22,324
|$26,471
|$29,600
|Rough
|$19,598
|$23,203
|$25,830
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,451
|$18,111
|$20,959
|Clean
|$13,705
|$17,168
|$19,839
|Average
|$12,213
|$15,281
|$17,597
|Rough
|$10,721
|$13,394
|$15,356
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,991
|$18,789
|$21,744
|Clean
|$14,218
|$17,811
|$20,581
|Average
|$12,670
|$15,853
|$18,256
|Rough
|$11,122
|$13,896
|$15,930
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,156
|$26,516
|$30,685
|Clean
|$20,064
|$25,135
|$29,044
|Average
|$17,880
|$22,372
|$25,763
|Rough
|$15,696
|$19,610
|$22,481
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,100
|$26,446
|$30,604
|Clean
|$20,011
|$25,068
|$28,967
|Average
|$17,833
|$22,313
|$25,694
|Rough
|$15,655
|$19,558
|$22,421
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,802
|$20,623
|$23,601
|Clean
|$15,934
|$19,549
|$22,339
|Average
|$14,200
|$17,400
|$19,815
|Rough
|$12,465
|$15,252
|$17,291
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,919
|$26,557
|$30,179
|Clean
|$20,787
|$25,174
|$28,566
|Average
|$18,525
|$22,408
|$25,338
|Rough
|$16,262
|$19,641
|$22,110
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,640
|$19,602
|$22,684
|Clean
|$14,833
|$18,581
|$21,471
|Average
|$13,218
|$16,539
|$19,045
|Rough
|$11,604
|$14,497
|$16,619
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,198
|$31,424
|$35,509
|Clean
|$24,846
|$29,787
|$33,610
|Average
|$22,142
|$26,514
|$29,812
|Rough
|$19,437
|$23,240
|$26,015
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,134
|$31,501
|$36,454
|Clean
|$23,837
|$29,860
|$34,505
|Average
|$21,242
|$26,579
|$30,606
|Rough
|$18,648
|$23,297
|$26,708
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,012
|$22,509
|$26,006
|Clean
|$17,082
|$21,336
|$24,616
|Average
|$15,223
|$18,991
|$21,834
|Rough
|$13,363
|$16,647
|$19,053
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,350
|$21,746
|$25,165
|Clean
|$16,455
|$20,613
|$23,819
|Average
|$14,664
|$18,348
|$21,128
|Rough
|$12,873
|$16,083
|$18,436
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,158
|$20,252
|$23,436
|Clean
|$15,324
|$19,197
|$22,182
|Average
|$13,656
|$17,087
|$19,676
|Rough
|$11,988
|$14,977
|$17,170
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,309
|$23,293
|$26,405
|Clean
|$18,312
|$22,079
|$24,993
|Average
|$16,319
|$19,653
|$22,169
|Rough
|$14,326
|$17,227
|$19,345
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,005
|$22,667
|$25,533
|Clean
|$18,024
|$21,486
|$24,168
|Average
|$16,062
|$19,125
|$21,437
|Rough
|$14,100
|$16,764
|$18,706
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,647
|$25,122
|$28,615
|Clean
|$19,581
|$23,814
|$27,085
|Average
|$17,449
|$21,197
|$24,025
|Rough
|$15,318
|$18,580
|$20,965
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,981
|$23,790
|$27,530
|Clean
|$18,001
|$22,551
|$26,058
|Average
|$16,042
|$20,073
|$23,113
|Rough
|$14,083
|$17,594
|$20,169
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,138
|$20,225
|$23,406
|Clean
|$15,305
|$19,172
|$22,154
|Average
|$13,639
|$17,065
|$19,651
|Rough
|$11,973
|$14,958
|$17,148
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,313
|$16,686
|$19,309
|Clean
|$12,626
|$15,817
|$18,277
|Average
|$11,252
|$14,079
|$16,212
|Rough
|$9,877
|$12,340
|$14,147
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,133
|$21,473
|$24,850
|Clean
|$16,249
|$20,355
|$23,521
|Average
|$14,480
|$18,118
|$20,864
|Rough
|$12,711
|$15,881
|$18,206
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,184
|$20,528
|$23,143
|Clean
|$16,297
|$19,458
|$21,905
|Average
|$14,523
|$17,320
|$19,430
|Rough
|$12,749
|$15,182
|$16,955
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,436
|$28,360
|$32,205
|Clean
|$22,226
|$26,883
|$30,483
|Average
|$19,807
|$23,929
|$27,039
|Rough
|$17,387
|$20,974
|$23,594
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,104
|$20,184
|$23,358
|Clean
|$15,273
|$19,132
|$22,109
|Average
|$13,611
|$17,030
|$19,611
|Rough
|$11,948
|$14,927
|$17,113
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,359
|$25,196
|$28,963
|Clean
|$19,308
|$23,884
|$27,415
|Average
|$17,207
|$21,259
|$24,317
|Rough
|$15,105
|$18,634
|$21,220
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,188
|$21,543
|$24,929
|Clean
|$16,300
|$20,420
|$23,596
|Average
|$14,526
|$18,176
|$20,930
|Rough
|$12,752
|$15,932
|$18,264
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,535
|$24,734
|$28,014
|Clean
|$19,475
|$23,445
|$26,516
|Average
|$17,355
|$20,869
|$23,520
|Rough
|$15,235
|$18,292
|$20,524
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,167
|$21,972
|$23,426
|Clean
|$19,126
|$20,828
|$22,173
|Average
|$17,044
|$18,539
|$19,668
|Rough
|$14,962
|$16,250
|$17,163
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,766
|$19,760
|$22,866
|Clean
|$14,952
|$18,731
|$21,644
|Average
|$13,325
|$16,672
|$19,198
|Rough
|$11,697
|$14,614
|$16,753
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,081
|$26,742
|$30,380
|Clean
|$20,942
|$25,349
|$28,756
|Average
|$18,662
|$22,563
|$25,507
|Rough
|$16,383
|$19,777
|$22,258
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,697
|$16,172
|$18,112
|Clean
|$12,990
|$15,329
|$17,144
|Average
|$11,576
|$13,645
|$15,207
|Rough
|$10,162
|$11,960
|$13,270
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,597
|$19,036
|$20,958
|Clean
|$15,741
|$18,044
|$19,837
|Average
|$14,027
|$16,061
|$17,596
|Rough
|$12,314
|$14,078
|$15,355
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,274
|$21,708
|$24,397
|Clean
|$17,331
|$20,577
|$23,092
|Average
|$15,445
|$18,316
|$20,483
|Rough
|$13,558
|$16,054
|$17,874
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,503
|$19,528
|$21,898
|Clean
|$15,652
|$18,511
|$20,727
|Average
|$13,948
|$16,477
|$18,385
|Rough
|$12,244
|$14,442
|$16,043
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,869
|$19,889
|$23,016
|Clean
|$15,050
|$18,853
|$21,785
|Average
|$13,412
|$16,781
|$19,324
|Rough
|$11,774
|$14,709
|$16,862
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,004
|$17,552
|$20,311
|Clean
|$13,281
|$16,638
|$19,225
|Average
|$11,836
|$14,809
|$17,053
|Rough
|$10,390
|$12,981
|$14,881
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,215
|$19,069
|$22,067
|Clean
|$14,429
|$18,076
|$20,887
|Average
|$12,859
|$16,089
|$18,527
|Rough
|$11,288
|$14,103
|$16,167
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,465
|$18,130
|$20,981
|Clean
|$13,719
|$17,186
|$19,859
|Average
|$12,225
|$15,297
|$17,615
|Rough
|$10,732
|$13,408
|$15,371