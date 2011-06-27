  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,709$18,435$21,332
Clean$13,949$17,474$20,192
Average$12,431$15,554$17,910
Rough$10,913$13,634$15,629
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,515$26,172$29,806
Clean$20,404$24,809$28,212
Average$18,183$22,082$25,025
Rough$15,962$19,356$21,837
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,193$23,973$27,693
Clean$18,202$22,724$26,213
Average$16,221$20,227$23,251
Rough$14,239$17,730$20,289
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,703$22,187$25,676
Clean$16,789$21,032$24,303
Average$14,962$18,720$21,557
Rough$13,134$16,409$18,811
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,540$19,487$21,796
Clean$15,687$18,472$20,631
Average$13,979$16,442$18,300
Rough$12,272$14,412$15,969
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,415$31,374$35,256
Clean$25,051$29,740$33,371
Average$22,324$26,471$29,600
Rough$19,598$23,203$25,830
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,451$18,111$20,959
Clean$13,705$17,168$19,839
Average$12,213$15,281$17,597
Rough$10,721$13,394$15,356
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,991$18,789$21,744
Clean$14,218$17,811$20,581
Average$12,670$15,853$18,256
Rough$11,122$13,896$15,930
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,156$26,516$30,685
Clean$20,064$25,135$29,044
Average$17,880$22,372$25,763
Rough$15,696$19,610$22,481
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,100$26,446$30,604
Clean$20,011$25,068$28,967
Average$17,833$22,313$25,694
Rough$15,655$19,558$22,421
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,802$20,623$23,601
Clean$15,934$19,549$22,339
Average$14,200$17,400$19,815
Rough$12,465$15,252$17,291
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,919$26,557$30,179
Clean$20,787$25,174$28,566
Average$18,525$22,408$25,338
Rough$16,262$19,641$22,110
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,640$19,602$22,684
Clean$14,833$18,581$21,471
Average$13,218$16,539$19,045
Rough$11,604$14,497$16,619
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,198$31,424$35,509
Clean$24,846$29,787$33,610
Average$22,142$26,514$29,812
Rough$19,437$23,240$26,015
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,134$31,501$36,454
Clean$23,837$29,860$34,505
Average$21,242$26,579$30,606
Rough$18,648$23,297$26,708
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,012$22,509$26,006
Clean$17,082$21,336$24,616
Average$15,223$18,991$21,834
Rough$13,363$16,647$19,053
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,350$21,746$25,165
Clean$16,455$20,613$23,819
Average$14,664$18,348$21,128
Rough$12,873$16,083$18,436
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,158$20,252$23,436
Clean$15,324$19,197$22,182
Average$13,656$17,087$19,676
Rough$11,988$14,977$17,170
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,309$23,293$26,405
Clean$18,312$22,079$24,993
Average$16,319$19,653$22,169
Rough$14,326$17,227$19,345
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,005$22,667$25,533
Clean$18,024$21,486$24,168
Average$16,062$19,125$21,437
Rough$14,100$16,764$18,706
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,647$25,122$28,615
Clean$19,581$23,814$27,085
Average$17,449$21,197$24,025
Rough$15,318$18,580$20,965
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,981$23,790$27,530
Clean$18,001$22,551$26,058
Average$16,042$20,073$23,113
Rough$14,083$17,594$20,169
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,138$20,225$23,406
Clean$15,305$19,172$22,154
Average$13,639$17,065$19,651
Rough$11,973$14,958$17,148
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,313$16,686$19,309
Clean$12,626$15,817$18,277
Average$11,252$14,079$16,212
Rough$9,877$12,340$14,147
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,133$21,473$24,850
Clean$16,249$20,355$23,521
Average$14,480$18,118$20,864
Rough$12,711$15,881$18,206
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,184$20,528$23,143
Clean$16,297$19,458$21,905
Average$14,523$17,320$19,430
Rough$12,749$15,182$16,955
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,436$28,360$32,205
Clean$22,226$26,883$30,483
Average$19,807$23,929$27,039
Rough$17,387$20,974$23,594
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,104$20,184$23,358
Clean$15,273$19,132$22,109
Average$13,611$17,030$19,611
Rough$11,948$14,927$17,113
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,359$25,196$28,963
Clean$19,308$23,884$27,415
Average$17,207$21,259$24,317
Rough$15,105$18,634$21,220
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,188$21,543$24,929
Clean$16,300$20,420$23,596
Average$14,526$18,176$20,930
Rough$12,752$15,932$18,264
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,535$24,734$28,014
Clean$19,475$23,445$26,516
Average$17,355$20,869$23,520
Rough$15,235$18,292$20,524
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,167$21,972$23,426
Clean$19,126$20,828$22,173
Average$17,044$18,539$19,668
Rough$14,962$16,250$17,163
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,766$19,760$22,866
Clean$14,952$18,731$21,644
Average$13,325$16,672$19,198
Rough$11,697$14,614$16,753
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,081$26,742$30,380
Clean$20,942$25,349$28,756
Average$18,662$22,563$25,507
Rough$16,383$19,777$22,258
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,697$16,172$18,112
Clean$12,990$15,329$17,144
Average$11,576$13,645$15,207
Rough$10,162$11,960$13,270
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,597$19,036$20,958
Clean$15,741$18,044$19,837
Average$14,027$16,061$17,596
Rough$12,314$14,078$15,355
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,274$21,708$24,397
Clean$17,331$20,577$23,092
Average$15,445$18,316$20,483
Rough$13,558$16,054$17,874
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,503$19,528$21,898
Clean$15,652$18,511$20,727
Average$13,948$16,477$18,385
Rough$12,244$14,442$16,043
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,869$19,889$23,016
Clean$15,050$18,853$21,785
Average$13,412$16,781$19,324
Rough$11,774$14,709$16,862
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,004$17,552$20,311
Clean$13,281$16,638$19,225
Average$11,836$14,809$17,053
Rough$10,390$12,981$14,881
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,215$19,069$22,067
Clean$14,429$18,076$20,887
Average$12,859$16,089$18,527
Rough$11,288$14,103$16,167
Estimated values
2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,465$18,130$20,981
Clean$13,719$17,186$19,859
Average$12,225$15,297$17,615
Rough$10,732$13,408$15,371
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,626 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,817 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 3500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,626 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,817 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,626 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,817 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD ranges from $9,877 to $19,309, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.