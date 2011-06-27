  1. Home
Used 2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,685
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,685
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,685
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,685
Torque373 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower312 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle45.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,685
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,685
Bluetooth for Phone Packageyes
Work Truck Preferred Packageyes
Work Truck Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,685
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,685
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
$27,685
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,685
AM/FM Stereo w/ MP3 Compatible CD Changeryes
Power Door Locks w/Remote Keyless Entryyes
OnStaryes
XM Satellite Radioyes
High Idle Switchyes
Cruise Controlyes
Integrated Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Carpeted Floor Covering and Vinyl Front Floormatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,685
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,685
Front head room41.4 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,685
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Camper-Style Manual Extendable Exterior Mirrorsyes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Deep Tinted Glassyes
Carbon Black Metallic Paintyes
Roof Marker Lampsyes
Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp Provisionyes
LT265/75R16E On/Off-Road Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,685
Front track68.6 in.
Length224.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity12600 lbs.
Curb weight4888 lbs.
Gross weight9700 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height77.0 in.
Maximum payload4812 lbs.
Wheel base133 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,685
Exterior Colors
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
Interior Colors
  • Dark Titanium, cloth
  • Dark Titanium, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,685
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT265/75R E tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,685
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,685
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
