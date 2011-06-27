  1. Home
Used 2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Sierra 3500HD
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Packages
Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment Packageyes
SLE Preferred Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Navigation Radio w/CD/MP3yes
Graphite-Colored Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirroryes
Integrated Trailer Brake Controlleryes
AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changeryes
Premium Cloth Front Bucket Seatsyes
Leather Front Bucket Seatsyes
Leather Seat Trimyes
Bose Premium Speaker Systemyes
High Idle Switchyes
Rear View Camera Systemyes
Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjusteryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.2 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyes
Carbon Black Metallic Paintyes
LT225/75R17E On-/Off-Road, Blackwall Tiresyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyes
Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp Provisionyes
Camper-Style Exterior Mirrors w/Convex Glassyes
Pickup Bed Deleteyes
SLE Decoryes
Front License Plate Holderyes
LT225/75R17E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
LT225/75R17E On/Off-Road Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Length249.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight6274 lbs.
Gross weight11400 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.0 in.
Maximum payload5126 lbs.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width95.9 in.
Rear track74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
Interior Colors
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
LT225/75R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
