Used 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 4400 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.4 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Length225.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight6091 lbs.
Gross weight11400 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height75.6 in.
Maximum payload5309 lbs.
Wheel base133 in.
Width95.9 in.
Rear track74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Fire Red
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Dark Crimson Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
LT225/75R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
