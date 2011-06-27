  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500HD
  4. Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Sierra 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,760
See Sierra 3500HD Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,760
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,760
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,760
Torque373 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower353 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle55.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,760
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,760
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,760
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,760
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,760
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,760
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.3 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,760
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,760
Front track68.6 in.
Length258.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight6279 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.0 in.
Maximum payload3621 lbs.
Wheel base167.0 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,760
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Dark Crimson Metallic
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Medium Brown Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, leather
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,760
chrome steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT265/75R E tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,760
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,760
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Sierra 3500HD Inventory

Related Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles