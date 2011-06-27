  1. Home
Used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque373 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower353 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle45.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Length224.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight5092 lbs.
Gross weight9700 lbs.
Maximum payload4608 lbs.
Wheel base133 in.
Width80.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fire Red
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Brown (Fleet)
  • Summit White
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Gray Metallic (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic (Fleet)
  • Pewter (Fleet)
  • Arrival Blue (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red (Fleet)
  • Tan-Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Blue (Fleet)
  • Green-Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Blue Metallic (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Indigo Blue (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Medium Brown Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, cloth
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, cloth
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT265/75R E tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
