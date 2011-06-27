  1. Home
Used 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,710
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,710
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,710
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,710
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,710
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,710
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,710
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,710
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,710
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,710
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,710
Front track68.6 in.
Length224.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight5687 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Height76.7 in.
Maximum payload4213 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width79.7 in.
Rear track74.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,710
Exterior Colors
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Orange
  • Indigo Blue
  • Woodland Green
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Gray Metallic
  • Green
  • Green-Low Gloss
  • Tan-Low Gloss
  • Blue
  • Yellow
  • Blue Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Pewter
  • Wheatland Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, premium cloth
  • Neutral, cloth
  • Dark Pewter, cloth
  • Dark Pewter, premium cloth
  • Dark Pewter, vinyl
  • Neutral, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,710
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
steel wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT265/75R E tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,710
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,710
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
