  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500
  4. Used 2006 GMC Sierra 3500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Sierra 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,340
See Sierra 3500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,340
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,340
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,340
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle55.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,340
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,340
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,340
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,340
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,340
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,340
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,340
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,340
Front track68.6 in.
Length258.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight6552 lbs.
Gross weight11400 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Height77.3 in.
Maximum payload4848 lbs.
Wheel base167.0 in.
Width96.1 in.
Rear track74.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,340
Exterior Colors
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Orange
  • Indigo Blue
  • Woodland Green
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Gray Metallic
  • Green
  • Green-Low Gloss
  • Tan-Low Gloss
  • Blue
  • Yellow
  • Blue Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Pewter
  • Wheatland Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, leather
  • Dark Pewter, leather
  • Pewter, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,340
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
LT215/85R D tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,340
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,340
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sierra 3500 Inventory

Related Used 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles