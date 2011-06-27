  1. Home
Used 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Sierra 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,135
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle50.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Length249.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight6053 lbs.
Gross weight11400 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.3 in.
Maximum payload5347 lbs.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width96.1 in.
Rear track74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Orange
  • Indigo Blue
  • Woodland Green
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Gray Metallic
  • Green
  • Green-Low Gloss
  • Tan-Low Gloss
  • Blue
  • Yellow
  • Blue Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Pewter
  • Wheatland Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, premium cloth
  • Neutral, cloth
  • Dark Pewter, cloth
  • Dark Pewter, premium cloth
  • Dark Pewter, vinyl
  • Neutral, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
LT215/85R D tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
