  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500
  4. Used 2004 GMC Sierra 3500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Sierra 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,125
See Sierra 3500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,125
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,125
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,125
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle50.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,125
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,125
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,125
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,125
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,125
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,125
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,125
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,125
Front track68.6 in.
Length246.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight6239 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Height76.2 in.
Maximum payload3661 lbs.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width76.7 in.
Rear track74.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,125
Exterior Colors
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Marine Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Pewter
  • Neutral
  • Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,125
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT265/75R E tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,125
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,125
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sierra 3500 Inventory

Related Used 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles