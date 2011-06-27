  1. Home
Used 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle50.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Length246.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight6239 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Height76.2 in.
Maximum payload3661 lbs.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width76.7 in.
Rear track74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Marine Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Pewter
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT265/75R E tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
