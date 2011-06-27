  1. Home
Used 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,452
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle55.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Length256.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight6459 lbs.
Gross weight11400 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Height76.2 in.
Maximum payload4941 lbs.
Wheel base167 in.
Width96.1 in.
Rear track74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Marine Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
Interior Colors
  • Dark Pewter
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
LT215/85R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
