Used 2001 GMC Sierra 3500 SL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle53.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Length256.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight6216 lbs.
Gross weight11400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height77.3 in.
Maximum payload5184 lbs.
Wheel base167 in.
Width79.7 in.
Rear track74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Woodland Green
  • Onyx Black
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Tangier Orange
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Fire Red
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
LT215/85R D tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
