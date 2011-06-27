  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 2WD LB DRW w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,202$6,198$7,213
Clean$3,766$5,554$6,477
Average$2,893$4,265$5,004
Rough$2,020$2,977$3,532
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLE 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,735$5,537$6,454
Clean$3,347$4,962$5,795
Average$2,571$3,811$4,478
Rough$1,795$2,659$3,161
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,943$4,487$5,275
Clean$2,638$4,020$4,737
Average$2,026$3,088$3,660
Rough$1,415$2,155$2,583
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SL 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,420$5,166$6,056
Clean$3,065$4,629$5,438
Average$2,354$3,555$4,202
Rough$1,644$2,481$2,966
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SL 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,091$4,685$5,498
Clean$2,770$4,198$4,937
Average$2,128$3,224$3,815
Rough$1,486$2,250$2,692
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,785$7,118$8,307
Clean$4,288$6,378$7,459
Average$3,294$4,898$5,763
Rough$2,300$3,419$4,068
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,715$4,256$5,044
Clean$2,433$3,813$4,529
Average$1,869$2,929$3,499
Rough$1,305$2,044$2,470
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,622$5,303$6,156
Clean$3,246$4,751$5,528
Average$2,494$3,649$4,271
Rough$1,741$2,547$3,015
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,213$5,665$6,395
Clean$3,776$5,076$5,742
Average$2,900$3,898$4,437
Rough$2,025$2,721$3,132
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,458$4,083$4,918
Clean$2,203$3,659$4,416
Average$1,692$2,810$3,412
Rough$1,181$1,961$2,408
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab SL 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,861$4,377$5,151
Clean$2,564$3,922$4,625
Average$1,970$3,012$3,574
Rough$1,375$2,102$2,522
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,073$5,974$6,941
Clean$3,650$5,353$6,232
Average$2,804$4,111$4,816
Rough$1,958$2,869$3,399
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLT 2WD LB DRW w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,228$6,342$7,419
Clean$3,789$5,683$6,661
Average$2,911$4,364$5,147
Rough$2,032$3,046$3,633
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,032$8,239$9,884
Clean$4,510$7,383$8,876
Average$3,464$5,670$6,858
Rough$2,419$3,957$4,840
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,377$4,977$5,791
Clean$3,026$4,460$5,200
Average$2,324$3,425$4,018
Rough$1,623$2,390$2,836
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,282$5,001$5,879
Clean$2,941$4,481$5,279
Average$2,259$3,441$4,079
Rough$1,578$2,402$2,879
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 GMC Sierra 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,203 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,659 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,203 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,659 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 GMC Sierra 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,203 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,659 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 GMC Sierra 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 GMC Sierra 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 GMC Sierra 3500 ranges from $1,181 to $4,918, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 GMC Sierra 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.