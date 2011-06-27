Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 2WD LB DRW w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,202
|$6,198
|$7,213
|Clean
|$3,766
|$5,554
|$6,477
|Average
|$2,893
|$4,265
|$5,004
|Rough
|$2,020
|$2,977
|$3,532
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLE 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,735
|$5,537
|$6,454
|Clean
|$3,347
|$4,962
|$5,795
|Average
|$2,571
|$3,811
|$4,478
|Rough
|$1,795
|$2,659
|$3,161
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,943
|$4,487
|$5,275
|Clean
|$2,638
|$4,020
|$4,737
|Average
|$2,026
|$3,088
|$3,660
|Rough
|$1,415
|$2,155
|$2,583
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SL 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,420
|$5,166
|$6,056
|Clean
|$3,065
|$4,629
|$5,438
|Average
|$2,354
|$3,555
|$4,202
|Rough
|$1,644
|$2,481
|$2,966
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SL 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,091
|$4,685
|$5,498
|Clean
|$2,770
|$4,198
|$4,937
|Average
|$2,128
|$3,224
|$3,815
|Rough
|$1,486
|$2,250
|$2,692
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,785
|$7,118
|$8,307
|Clean
|$4,288
|$6,378
|$7,459
|Average
|$3,294
|$4,898
|$5,763
|Rough
|$2,300
|$3,419
|$4,068
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,715
|$4,256
|$5,044
|Clean
|$2,433
|$3,813
|$4,529
|Average
|$1,869
|$2,929
|$3,499
|Rough
|$1,305
|$2,044
|$2,470
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,622
|$5,303
|$6,156
|Clean
|$3,246
|$4,751
|$5,528
|Average
|$2,494
|$3,649
|$4,271
|Rough
|$1,741
|$2,547
|$3,015
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,213
|$5,665
|$6,395
|Clean
|$3,776
|$5,076
|$5,742
|Average
|$2,900
|$3,898
|$4,437
|Rough
|$2,025
|$2,721
|$3,132
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,458
|$4,083
|$4,918
|Clean
|$2,203
|$3,659
|$4,416
|Average
|$1,692
|$2,810
|$3,412
|Rough
|$1,181
|$1,961
|$2,408
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab SL 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,861
|$4,377
|$5,151
|Clean
|$2,564
|$3,922
|$4,625
|Average
|$1,970
|$3,012
|$3,574
|Rough
|$1,375
|$2,102
|$2,522
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,073
|$5,974
|$6,941
|Clean
|$3,650
|$5,353
|$6,232
|Average
|$2,804
|$4,111
|$4,816
|Rough
|$1,958
|$2,869
|$3,399
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLT 2WD LB DRW w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,228
|$6,342
|$7,419
|Clean
|$3,789
|$5,683
|$6,661
|Average
|$2,911
|$4,364
|$5,147
|Rough
|$2,032
|$3,046
|$3,633
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,032
|$8,239
|$9,884
|Clean
|$4,510
|$7,383
|$8,876
|Average
|$3,464
|$5,670
|$6,858
|Rough
|$2,419
|$3,957
|$4,840
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,377
|$4,977
|$5,791
|Clean
|$3,026
|$4,460
|$5,200
|Average
|$2,324
|$3,425
|$4,018
|Rough
|$1,623
|$2,390
|$2,836
Estimated values
2001 GMC Sierra 3500 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,282
|$5,001
|$5,879
|Clean
|$2,941
|$4,481
|$5,279
|Average
|$2,259
|$3,441
|$4,079
|Rough
|$1,578
|$2,402
|$2,879