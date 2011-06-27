  1. Home
Used 1998 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Sierra 3500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.
Rear leg room28.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
Measurements
Height72.6 in.
Wheel base155.5 in.
Length237.4 in.
Width94.3 in.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Indigo
  • Black
  • Woodland Green
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tan
  • Tangier Orange
  • Olympic White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
