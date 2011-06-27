  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500
  4. Used 1998 GMC Sierra 3500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 GMC Sierra 3500 SL Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Sierra 3500
Overview
See Sierra 3500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
Measurements
Height74.0 in.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Length213.4 in.
Width76.8 in.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Indigo
  • Victory Red
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Tan
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Olympic White
See Sierra 3500 Inventory

Related Used 1998 GMC Sierra 3500 SL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles