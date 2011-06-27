Used 1998 GMC Sierra 3500 SL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
Measurements
Height73.4 in.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Length213.4 in.
Width76.8 in.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Tan
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Victory Red
  • Indigo
  • Copper Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
