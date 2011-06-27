  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500
  4. Used 1995 GMC Sierra 3500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Sierra 3500
Overview
See Sierra 3500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle52.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room64.2 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Height74.9 in.
Maximum payload5459.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.5 in.
Length237.1 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
See Sierra 3500 Inventory

Related Used 1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles