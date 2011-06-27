Used 1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle44.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Measurements
Height70.4 in.
Maximum payload5459.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Length213.4 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • White
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Bright Teal Metallic
