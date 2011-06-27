  1. Home
Used 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.3 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Measurements
Length249.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity13500 lbs.
Curb weight5603 lbs.
Gross weight10000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height71.7 in.
Maximum payload4397.0 lbs.
Wheel base168.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Dark Garnet Metallic
