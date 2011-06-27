  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500
  4. Used 1994 GMC Sierra 3500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SL Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Sierra 3500
Overview
See Sierra 3500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.7 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room32.1 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Length237.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight4116 lbs.
Gross weight6600 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height70.4 in.
Maximum payload2084.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
See Sierra 3500 Inventory

Related Used 1994 GMC Sierra 3500 SL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles