Used 1991 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Sierra 3500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle47.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length212.9 in.
Curb weight4873 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Height75.5 in.
Maximum payload3727.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Width76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Red
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Sandstone Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
  • White
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
