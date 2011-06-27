  1. Home
Used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Length249.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight5712 lbs.
Gross weight9800 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.3 in.
Maximum payload4088 lbs.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width79.7 in.
Rear track74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Blue Metallic (Fleet)
  • Fire Red
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Blue (Fleet)
  • Tan-Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Indigo Blue (Fleet)
  • Green-Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Gray Metallic (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red (Fleet)
  • Pewter (Fleet)
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, premium cloth
  • Neutral, leather
  • Dark Pewter, leather
  • Dark Pewter, premium cloth
  • Pewter, leather
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
steel wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT265/75R E tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
