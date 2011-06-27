  1. Home
Used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE2 Features & Specs

Overview
$34,175
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$34,175
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$34,175
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$34,175
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle53.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
$34,175
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$34,175
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$34,175
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
$34,175
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$34,175
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$34,175
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
$34,175
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$34,175
Front track68.6 in.
Length258.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight6231 lbs.
Gross weight11400 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height77.3 in.
Maximum payload5169 lbs.
Wheel base167.0 in.
Width96.1 in.
Rear track74.7 in.
Colors
$34,175
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Blue Metallic (Fleet)
  • Fire Red
  • Blue (Fleet)
  • Tan-Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Indigo Blue (Fleet)
  • Green-Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Gray Metallic (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red (Fleet)
  • Pewter (Fleet)
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, premium cloth
  • Neutral, leather
  • Dark Pewter, leather
  • Dark Pewter, premium cloth
  • Pewter, leather
Tires & Wheels
$34,175
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
LT215/85R D tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
$34,175
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
$34,175
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
