Used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SL1 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Length224.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight5889 lbs.
Gross weight11400 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Height76.7 in.
Maximum payload5511 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width96.1 in.
Rear track74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Blue Metallic (Fleet)
  • Fire Red
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Blue (Fleet)
  • Tan-Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Indigo Blue (Fleet)
  • Green-Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Gray Metallic (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red (Fleet)
  • Pewter (Fleet)
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, cloth
  • Neutral, premium cloth
  • Neutral, vinyl
  • Dark Pewter, cloth
  • Dark Pewter, premium cloth
  • Dark Pewter, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
LT215/85R D tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
