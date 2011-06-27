  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500HD
  4. 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD
  5. Specs & Features

2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Sierra 2500HD
More about the 2022 Sierra 2500HD
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size6.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower401 hp @ 5200 rpm
Torque464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle53.9 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Preferred Package +$1,035
Remote Start Package +$525
ProGrade Trailering System +$460
SLE Convenience Package +$2,330
SLE Value Package +$2,375
GMC Protection Package +$415
Assist Step and Floor Liner Package +$945
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Rear Under Seat Storage +$180
All-Weather Floor Liner +$230
Upfitter Switch Kit +$150
Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
clothyes
Front head room43.0 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Spare Tire +$380
LT275/70R18 All-Terrain Blackwall Spare Tire +$380
MultiPro Audio System by Kicker +$815
LT275/65R20 All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
LT245/75R17E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tire +$380
Spray-On Bed Liner +$545
Bed View Camera +$250
6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps +$795
Auxiliary Trailer Camera +$595
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
18" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Dark Grey Metallic Accents +$600
Smoked Amber LED Roof Marker Lamps +$55
LED Cargo Area Lighting +$125
Front License Plate Kityes
Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors +-$160
LT275/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards +$240
Outside Vertical Trailering Mirrors +$510
Pickup Bed Delete +-$1,215
GMC MultiPro Tailgate Step Lights +$210
Body Color Wheel Arch Moldings +$795
20" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Silver Accents +$1,400
Cargo Tie-Down Rings +$110
Standard Tailgate +-$450
4" Round Chromed Tubular Assist Steps +$795
Electric Rear-Window Defogger +$225
Dimensions
Dimensions
Curb weight6542 lbs.
Gross weight10200 lbs.
Ground clearance10.2 in.
Height79.8 in.
Length256.5 in.
Maximum payload3620 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity14500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.9 in.
Wheel base162.5 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
  • Forest Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Walnut/Slate, cloth
  • Jet Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
LT245/75R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest updates on new cars

Other models