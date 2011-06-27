  1. Home
2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Sierra 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size6.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower401 hp @ 5200 rpm
Torque464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle53.9 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
SLT Premium Plus Package +$4,490
SLT Convenience Package +$1,300
SLT Preferred Package +$1,670
Texas Edition SLT Premium Package +$4,490
GMC Protection Package +$415
Assist Step and Floor Liner Package +$945
Cargo Convenience Package +$435
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Lockable Console Vault +$295
Rear Under Seat Storage +$180
All-Weather Floor Liner +$230
Upfitter Switch Kit +$150
Premium Front Floor Liners +$130
Console Insert Organizer Tray +$70
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room43.0 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Spare Tire +$380
LT275/70R18 All-Terrain Blackwall Spare Tire +$380
MultiPro Audio System by Kicker +$815
LT275/65R20 All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
Spray-On Bed Liner +$545
6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps +$795
Auxiliary Trailer Camera +$595
Smoked Amber LED Roof Marker Lamps +$55
Bed View Camera +$250
Front License Plate Kityes
Red Illuminated Front GMC Emblemyes
Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards +$240
Pickup Bed Delete +-$2,125
GMC MultiPro Tailgate Step Lights +$210
Body Color Wheel Arch Moldings +$795
20" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Bright Silver Accents +$800
Cargo Tie-Down Rings +$110
Dimensions
Curb weight6570 lbs.
Gross weight10400 lbs.
Ground clearance10.2 in.
Height79.8 in.
Length256.5 in.
Maximum payload3792 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity14500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.9 in.
Wheel base162.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Summit White
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Dark Walnut/Slate, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
