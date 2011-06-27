  1. Home
2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Pro Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Sierra 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size6.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower401 hp @ 5200 rpm
Torque464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle53.9 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Convenience Package w/Pickup Bed Delete +$1,310
X31 Off-Road Package +$525
Convenience Package +$1,310
Snow Plow Prep/Camper Package +$300
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
front and rear door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cruise Control +$225
All-Weather Floor Liner +$230
SiriusXM Radio +$100
OnStar and GMC Connected Services Capable +$175
Upfitter Switch Kit +$150
120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet +$225
Color-Keyed Carpet Floor Covering +$100
Instrumentation
clockyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
clothyes
Front head room43.0 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Spare Tire +$380
LT275/70R18 All-Terrain Blackwall Spare Tire +$380
LT245/75R17E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tire +$380
Spray-On Bed Liner +$545
Black Assist Step +$475
Bed View Camera +$250
17" Machined Aluminum Wheels +$350
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
Deep-Tinted Glass +$200
6" Rectangular Black Tubular Assist Steps +$795
Smoked Amber LED Roof Marker Lamps +$55
LED Cargo Area Lighting +$125
Front License Plate Kityes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Steps +$795
Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors +$50
LT275/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards +$240
Outside Vertical Trailering Mirrors +$720
18" 8-Spoke Silver Extended Painted Steel Wheels +$300
Pickup Bed Delete +-$1,155
GMC MultiPro Tailgate Step Lights +$210
Cargo Tie-Down Rings +$110
GMC MultiPro Tailgate +$445
Electric Rear-Window Defogger +$225
Dimensions
Curb weight6829 lbs.
Gross weight10500 lbs.
Ground clearance10.2 in.
Height79.8 in.
Length256.5 in.
Maximum payload3633 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity14500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.9 in.
Wheel base162.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Forest Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Quicksilver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, vinyl
  • Jet Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
painted steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
LT245/75R17 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
