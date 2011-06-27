2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD Deals, Incentives & Rebates
SLESLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)
- $500 First Responder for Retail - Expires 01/03/2022
- $500 Military for Retail - Expires 01/03/2022
First Responder for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
General Motors First Responder Cash Allowance Program. Eligible customers which include firefighters, police, EMT/paramedics and 911 dispatch can use this allowance toward the purchase/lease of an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmfirstresponderdiscount.com for complete eligibility details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 09/01/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
GM Military Discount Cash Allowance Program for active, reserve and retired military personnel, including discharged veterans within three years of discharge date, who purchase/lease an eligible model. Eligibility verified by ID.ME and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmmilitarydiscount.com for complete eligibility details
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 09/01/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
