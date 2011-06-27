  1. Home
Used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Sierra 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,585
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,585
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,585
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,585
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle50.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,585
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,585
Off-Road Suspension Packageyes
On The Job Packageyes
SLT Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,585
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,585
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,585
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,585
Floor Mats - All Weatheryes
Heated and Cooled Seatsyes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changeryes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Player and Navigationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,585
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,585
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,585
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,585
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
6" Oval Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyes
3" Round Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyes
Power Glass Sunroofyes
Wheel Theft-Deterrent Systemyes
SLT Decoryes
Power-Adjustable Camper-Style Exterior Mirrorsyes
Protection Packageyes
Bed Rail Protectorsyes
Chrome Z71 Decalyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyes
Roof-Mounted Lamp Provisionyes
Roof Marker Lampsyes
Soft Tonneau Coveryes
StationaryToolboxyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Hard Folding Tonneau w/Premium Cloth Coveryes
20" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Bed Rug-Bed Coveryes
Hard Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Coveryes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
LT265/60R20E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Bed Lineryes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,585
Front track68.8 in.
Length240.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight6153 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height78.3 in.
Maximum payload3347 lbs.
Wheel base153.7 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,585
Exterior Colors
  • Heritage Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Very Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,585
LT265/70R E tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,585
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,585
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
