  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500HD
  4. Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Sierra 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,745
See Sierra 2500HD Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,745
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,745
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,745
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle45.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,745
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,745
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,745
Passenger vanity mirroryes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,745
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,745
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,745
Front head room41.4 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,745
Front track68.6 in.
Length224.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight5556 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.5 in.
Height76.3 in.
Maximum payload3644 lbs.
Wheel base133 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,745
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Fire Red
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Dark Crimson Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Titanium, vinyl
  • Dark Titanium, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,745
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,745
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,745
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Sierra 2500HD Inventory

Related Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles