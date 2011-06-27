Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
It's big!
My 1st 3/4 ton. I have the 6.0 gas with a 6 speed hydramatic. Everyone told me it would be a gas hog. I get an average of 18 mpg mixed driving. For a gasoline engine, it's a torque monster. I think it would pull a mountain. Very powerful acceleration, smooth and quiet for an HD truck. On a bumpy street, you will spill your coffee! It is a big, intimidating looking "AMERICAN" vehicle. Nice standard features like the satellite radio, onStar and integrated trailer brakes. My only complaint is that the cab "creaks" when you hit a harsh bump. This is a truck for real truck lovers. Volvo, Honda and Toyota drivers stay way. This is a real truck, built to do a real truck's job.
2500hd
Was missing my truck and the GMC 2500HD was the fit for what was ailing me.I looked at fords dodges and toyotas and the GMC just looked and felt like it meant business. Ride is good for a HD and the acceleration is great.I seam to be able to achieve approx 18-20 mpg with mixed driving,However this goes down quick when you feel the need to drive spirited.Seats are plenty big enough for 6 foot tall 260pnd man.Sits up higher than most in class and on a wt comes with quite a good bunch of features,XM,Onstar PWR,WIN,LOCK. Mine has heavy duty everything and is pretty much a rolling mountain of solid steel.
