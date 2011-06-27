  1. Home
Used 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SL1 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle53.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Length258.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight5745 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height77.0 in.
Maximum payload3455 lbs.
Wheel base167.0 in.
Width79.7 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Orange
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Woodland Green
  • Green
  • Gray Metallic
  • Tan - Low Gloss
  • Green - Low Gloss
  • Blue
  • Blue Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Fire Red
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Pewter
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Blue
  • Tangier Orange
Interior Colors
  • Dark Pewter, premium cloth
  • Dark Pewter, cloth
  • Neutral, premium cloth
  • Neutral, cloth
  • Dark Pewter, vinyl
  • Neutral, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
