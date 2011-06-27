  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500HD
  4. Used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Sierra 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,490
See Sierra 2500HD Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG11
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,490
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,490
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/12 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340/408 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,490
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle50.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,490
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,490
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,490
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,490
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,490
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,490
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,490
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,490
Front track68.6 in.
Length246.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight5561 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.2 in.
Maximum payload3639 lbs.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width79.7 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,490
Exterior Colors
  • Fire Red
  • Summit White
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Dark Pewter
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,490
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,490
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,490
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sierra 2500HD Inventory

Related Used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles