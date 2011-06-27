Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Don's Review
The experience of getting better gas milage with the 6.0 motor in the GMC as opposed to the 4.8 in my Chev, makes me wish I had bought the Chev with the 6.o instead of the 4.8. Factor in the added pulling power, makes it far better. I highly reccomend getting the 6.0 in either model truck.
2500 HD SLT
During the first 3 months my truck was in the shop 6 times. Radio would not return CD, without it for 3 days. Once for extending camper mirrors, passenger side motor bad. Once for A/C, recall part not replaced prior to purchase. Three times for 4 WD, computer chip keeps going out and shifting into 4WD low on its own regardless of speed. I'll go back to the Ford F-250 with the V-10. More power, better gas mileage and reliability.
It was nice at $1.89/gal for fuel.
This truck has been used mostly on the highway, carries dirt/mulch and recreational toys. And has done so for 62,000 miles without a single mechanical problem! It was originally purchased for towing a camper. Within 6 months of purchase, rising gas prices made driving this thirsty vehicle downright painful! With the cruise control set at 65 station to station on an interstate,13.7mpg. Disappointments? The ventialtion system. The AC is not cold nor dry enough to defog windows. And the radio is horrible! Did I mention fuel efficiency?
best one yet
2003,like the truck.already done ford and dodge,full power and towing is effortless
2004 Gmc Duramax Allison Auto
Bought Brand New 3 months ago and now have just under 10K miles. The Duramax is all that and more. Excellent Truck!! Not one problem so far!! Ride Quality is awesome for a 2500HD Truck!
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500HD
Related Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner