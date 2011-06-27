Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Don's Review Don Bland , 04/21/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The experience of getting better gas milage with the 6.0 motor in the GMC as opposed to the 4.8 in my Chev, makes me wish I had bought the Chev with the 6.o instead of the 4.8. Factor in the added pulling power, makes it far better. I highly reccomend getting the 6.0 in either model truck. Report Abuse

2500 HD SLT rws88 , 10/15/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful During the first 3 months my truck was in the shop 6 times. Radio would not return CD, without it for 3 days. Once for extending camper mirrors, passenger side motor bad. Once for A/C, recall part not replaced prior to purchase. Three times for 4 WD, computer chip keeps going out and shifting into 4WD low on its own regardless of speed. I'll go back to the Ford F-250 with the V-10. More power, better gas mileage and reliability.

It was nice at $1.89/gal for fuel. gmc_medic , 04/06/2007 2 of 5 people found this review helpful This truck has been used mostly on the highway, carries dirt/mulch and recreational toys. And has done so for 62,000 miles without a single mechanical problem! It was originally purchased for towing a camper. Within 6 months of purchase, rising gas prices made driving this thirsty vehicle downright painful! With the cruise control set at 65 station to station on an interstate,13.7mpg. Disappointments? The ventialtion system. The AC is not cold nor dry enough to defog windows. And the radio is horrible! Did I mention fuel efficiency?

best one yet BIGGS , 01/11/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful 2003,like the truck.already done ford and dodge,full power and towing is effortless