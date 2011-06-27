  1. Home
Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

4.5
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Don's Review

Don Bland, 04/21/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The experience of getting better gas milage with the 6.0 motor in the GMC as opposed to the 4.8 in my Chev, makes me wish I had bought the Chev with the 6.o instead of the 4.8. Factor in the added pulling power, makes it far better. I highly reccomend getting the 6.0 in either model truck.

2500 HD SLT

rws88, 10/15/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

During the first 3 months my truck was in the shop 6 times. Radio would not return CD, without it for 3 days. Once for extending camper mirrors, passenger side motor bad. Once for A/C, recall part not replaced prior to purchase. Three times for 4 WD, computer chip keeps going out and shifting into 4WD low on its own regardless of speed. I'll go back to the Ford F-250 with the V-10. More power, better gas mileage and reliability.

It was nice at $1.89/gal for fuel.

gmc_medic, 04/06/2007
2 of 5 people found this review helpful

This truck has been used mostly on the highway, carries dirt/mulch and recreational toys. And has done so for 62,000 miles without a single mechanical problem! It was originally purchased for towing a camper. Within 6 months of purchase, rising gas prices made driving this thirsty vehicle downright painful! With the cruise control set at 65 station to station on an interstate,13.7mpg. Disappointments? The ventialtion system. The AC is not cold nor dry enough to defog windows. And the radio is horrible! Did I mention fuel efficiency?

best one yet

BIGGS, 01/11/2004
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

2003,like the truck.already done ford and dodge,full power and towing is effortless

2004 Gmc Duramax Allison Auto

J. Miller, 01/24/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought Brand New 3 months ago and now have just under 10K miles. The Duramax is all that and more. Excellent Truck!! Not one problem so far!! Ride Quality is awesome for a 2500HD Truck!

