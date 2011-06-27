Used 2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,699
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive type
$24,699
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,699
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque
$24,699
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,699
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereo
$24,699
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioning
$24,699
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrors
$24,699
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,699
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium cloth
$24,699
premium clothyes
Front head room41 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Measurements
Front track
$24,699
Front track68.6 in.
Length222.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight5171 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height76.2 in.
Maximum payload4029 lbs.
Wheel base133 in.
Width79.7 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$24,699
Exterior Colors
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheels
$24,699
chrome steel wheelsyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,699
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic
$24,699
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
