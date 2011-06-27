  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic
  4. Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Sierra 2500HD Classic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,660
See Sierra 2500HD Classic Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,660
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,660
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,660
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle49.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,660
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,660
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,660
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,660
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,660
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,660
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,660
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,660
Front track68.6 in.
Length239.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight5594 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height77.0 in.
Maximum payload3606 lbs.
Wheel base153.0 in.
Width79.7 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,660
Exterior Colors
  • Gray Metallic (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Indigo Blue (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red (Fleet)
  • Tan - Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Blue (Fleet)
  • Pewter (Fleet)
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Green - Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Summit White
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Blue Metallic (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, leather
  • Pewter, leather
  • Dark Pewter, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,660
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,660
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,660
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Sierra 2500HD Classic Inventory

Related Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles