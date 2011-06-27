  1. Home
Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic SLE2 Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Sierra 2500HD Classic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,760
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle46.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Length230.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight5659 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Height76.2 in.
Maximum payload3541 lbs.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width79.7 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Gray Metallic (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Indigo Blue (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red (Fleet)
  • Tan - Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Blue (Fleet)
  • Pewter (Fleet)
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Green - Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Blue Metallic (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, leather
  • Neutral, premium cloth
  • Pewter, leather
  • Dark Pewter, premium cloth
  • Dark Pewter, leather
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
