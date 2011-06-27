Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Awesome truck
Traded my 2006 Sierra 2500HD 6.0 V8 for the Allison/Duramax. Super truck. I was amazed how much better the ride is in the 2007 Sierra Classic. Duramax/Allison combo a real delight to tow with. The Allison 6 speed works incredibly well with the Duramax to couple all of that torque to the ground as well as assisting in stopping the whole load. Torque comes in at about 1500 RPMS and this thing launches like a rocket. Great fit and finish. I researched all other diesels and I'm happy I stuck with GMC.
The best HD on the market
I drove the '08 Ford and '07 Dodge and none come close to the GMC. This is my second GM truck. I'm very hapy with it. The power is great. The only draw back is the mileage, but I was expecting that from a big truck.
Not for me
This truck is a replacement for my stolen '03 F-250 Powerstroke. After 11 months of trying to like this truck, I would take my 4 year old Ford back in a heartbeat. The much-touted Allison tranny screams like a banshee when I am towing up the long steep mountain roads in NM and AZ. It's clunky and jerky. Trips to the dealership have found nothing wrong. The mileage runs around a dismal 13 mpg vs. 18+ for the '03 Ford. This heavy duty truck came with puny 6 ply road tires on it, which I think is ridiculous. I resent having to shell out for 10 ply Michelin all terrain tires at 6000 miles because the truck tires couldn't get a grip on our muddy winter roads, even in 4WD.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500HD Classic
Related Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner