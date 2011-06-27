Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
GMC 2500 HD
Tim Czerow, 05/20/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Dependable truck that takes a beating and asks for more. I've never been easy on my vehicles. This one stands up to the punishment. It's a good looking vehicle. Has more ground clearance than Ford or Dodge without being too tall to go in a parking garage. Build quality and materials/ components used are better than competitors also. I've heard (for example) Ford doesn't put grease fittings on a lot of they're front end parts.
