Used 2001 GMC Sierra 2500 SL Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Sierra 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle44.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
2 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Measurements
Front track65 in.
Length222.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity8800 lbs.
Curb weight4995 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Height71 in.
Maximum payload3605 lbs.
Wheel base133 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Pearl Green Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Fire Red
  • Tangier Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Woodland Green
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Graphite
  • Neutral
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
