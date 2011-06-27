  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500
  4. Used 2000 GMC Sierra 2500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Sierra 2500
Overview
See Sierra 2500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque355 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Measurements
Length222.1 in.
Curb weight4588 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Height71.0 in.
Maximum payload2612.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Summit White
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oak
  • Graphite
  • Pewter
See Sierra 2500 Inventory

Related Used 2000 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles