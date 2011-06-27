Used 2000 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle46.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
Measurements
Height71.2 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Length227.7 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Meadow Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Oak
  • Graphite
